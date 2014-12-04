Skip to content
Al Qaeda
Yemen denies reports it has suspended U.S. ground operations
Trump reportedly plans to send suspected ISIS militants to Guantánamo Bay
Al-Qaeda video appears to show crying teenage terrorist just before suicide mission
Gitmo detainee on Match.com suggests Caitlyn Jenner spray tan her legs
Al Qaeda hit list includes US billionaires Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, others
ISIS is a bigger threat to USA than al-Qaeda, says FBI head Comey
US drone kills al-Qaeda’s number 2, former bin Laden aide
U.S. air strike may have killed terror leader whose group killed 2 Texans in 2012
Italian police rounding up suspected al-Qaeda terrorists
Uncle Sam says two New York women were ready to commit ‘violent jihad’
ISIS wants prisoner swap in exchange for Japanese hostage
White House apologizes for high-level no-shows at Paris unity march
3 terrorists, 4 hostages die in Paris stand offs
Syrian terrorists release video of kidnapped female Italian aid workers
Congress moving to allow Purple Hearts to Fort Hood shooting victims of Nadal Hassan
Latest Weather Forecast
Storms possible this weekend
Video
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
