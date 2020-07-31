Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
News
Local
Morning Dose
Texas
Health
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
Reports: Brewers vs. Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Top Stories
President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says
Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers expands to 94
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
Traffic
High Water Areas
Weather
Hurricane Season
CW39 WEATHER RADAR
Warnings
Closures
Sports
Shows
School Districts
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
buddy
POLL: First dog in U.S. diagnosed with coronavirus dies
TOP VIDEO
Houston Restaurant Week
Video
Beard Care
Video
Houston Dash Parade
Video
Health Minute - Pandemic
Video
Vanessa Guillen Family To White House
Video
Texas Passes 6,100 COVID-19 Deaths
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Tropical Storm Isaias?
Tropical Storm Isaias?
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic
Video
Dine in or Take Out for Houston Restaurant Weeks
Video
YMCA Operation Backpack: Looking to help 30,000 local school kids
Video
YMCA’s Operation Backpack goes virtual
Video
Three Little Pitties Rescue
Video
Houston Astros Opening Day
Video
Staying connected during COVID-19: Nursing home installs special visitor booth for residents to see loved ones
Video