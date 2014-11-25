Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
ALBUM: Dr. Dre re-releases “The Chronic” for 4/20 – Hear here!
Top Stories
Trump says he’ll deliver West Point graduation speech to socially distanced crowd
Video
Top Stories
Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow
Game on: Florida arcade to rent out, deliver game and pinball machines to customers at home
Video
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Class Acts
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
Top Stories
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses can still apply for Paycheck Protection Plan
Video
Struggling with addiction during the COVID-19 crisis? You’re not alone & help is available
Video
VIDEO: Hospital rules for having a baby during pandemic
Video
VIDEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
christmas
Chris Mitchell talks latest album, ‘White Christmas,’ international tour and being home in Houston for the holidays
Getting into the holiday spirit with cocktails from Switchouse Plates and Pours
Where’s Maggie? Most amazing gingerbread houses in town at Houstonian Hotel
DJ XO pulls local hip-hop community together for celebrity basketball game and holiday toy drive
Where’s Maggie? Sugar Land Holiday Lights
More christmas Headlines
Ho, ho, whoa! Some ceramic Christmas trees selling for a lot of green
Be our guest!: TUTS performers dazzle us with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical at Hobby Center
Where’s Maggie? ‘Seeing Pink Elephants’ at Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market
Food for Thought: eat right for the holidays
Christmas tree or holiday tree? There’s a battle of words erupting in a NJ town
Jesus goes to Austin with first nativity scene in state capitol rotunda
Hells Angels get their wings for Christmas
Denver pot shop offering Black Friday specials
Latest Weather Forecast
Storms possible this weekend
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women