Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is arrested
Top Stories
Former Foster Child, Now Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Helping Other Foster Children
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 29, 2020
Video
Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd
Gallery
Deputy Constable Accidentally Killed By Ft. Bend Deputy in Sienna Plantation
US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
Former Foster Child, Now Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Helping Other Foster Children
Video
Top Stories
Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All
Video
Top Stories
Harris County to Open Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Pasadena and Cy-Fair
Live
What graduates want
Live
Christal Mercier: COVID-19 and its impact on her and 5 members of her family
Video
“Legend of the White Dragon” Kickstarter ends, movie will be made
Video
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
DAY 1 Bags and Backpacks
Former Foster Child, Now Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Helping Other Foster Children
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LATEST VIDEO
CVS COVID 19 TESTING
Video
Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic
Video
CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19
Video
Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd
Video
Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Weather Forecast
Hail the size of baseballs pummels Texas city
Video
More Weather
Don't Miss
Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All
Video
Kids serenade seniors at the windows of Acorn Manor Assisted Living
Video
Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards
Video
Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside
Video
Patriotic during a Pandemic: Throw a big Memorial Day bash with little cash
Video
Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features
Video
Memorial Day grilling tips from the pros at Texas Star Grill Shop
Video