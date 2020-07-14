Skip to content
Schools still debating plans for reopening
Former Mythbusters’ host Grant Imahara, dies unexpectedly at 49
Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages
TRAFFIC ALERT – 610 at Scott
Hot, hot, hot! What you should know to keep yourself safe in extreme heat
Schools still debating plans for reopening
Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike
TRAFFIC ALERT – SH-225 at Miller Cutoff Road
Houston Rockets star player Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19
Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering
Discovery channel
Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49
Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
Sports with Hanna Trippett
Heat Advisory
Aldine Mail Route: 2nd Alarm Apartment Fire
2-Alarm Fire Destroys 16 Units
Redskins Name Change
Trez Art and Wine Bar serving culture and cuisine during Black Restaurant Week
Three friends on a culinary crusade to save the black restaurant business during COVID-19
Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team
Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward
How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’
‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask
‘Congrads’ Keeton family! Mom graduates alongside her two daughters amid COVID-19
