Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Deputy mayor in Maine charged in case of racist Floyd post
Top Stories
Video shows Chicago police officer placing knee on woman’s neck in mall parking lot
Video
Top Stories
Protests more subdued after new charges in Floyd case
Floridians stocking up on guns, ammunition during pandemic, civil unrest
Live
1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
Louisiana spas set to reopen Friday as part of Phase 2
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
5.5 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest rattles Southern California
Video
Top Stories
George Floyd autopsy shows he tested positive for COVID-19 in April
Top Stories
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Mugshots released of all 4 ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death
Video
George Floyd’s friend who was in the car with him reveals his last moments
Texas Governor announces Phase III of reopening state
Live
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Morning Dose 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
exercise
Meal Prep Tips To Get In Shape
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LATEST VIDEO
TX Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Phase III Reopening
Video
DC: PELOSI MEETS W/ PROTESTERS ON CAPITOL HILL
Video
HPD arrests more than 200 protesters
Video
Artists Marching For Floyd
Video
Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd
Video
Four Bears In A Box
Video
More Video
Morning Dose
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
More Weather
Don't Miss
Senior Spotlight: Kinder HSPVA showcases Class of 2020 virtually
Video
Houston Zoo reopens to public Wednesday with new safety protocols
Video
Clip Back In: RYDE Houston spin studio reopens with new safety precautions
Video
Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All
Video
Kids serenade seniors at the windows of Acorn Manor Assisted Living
Video
Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards
Video
Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside
Video