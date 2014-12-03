Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
ALBUM: Dr. Dre re-releases “The Chronic” for 4/20 – Hear here!
Top Stories
Trump says he’ll deliver West Point graduation speech to socially distanced crowd
Video
Top Stories
Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow
Game on: Florida arcade to rent out, deliver game and pinball machines to customers at home
Video
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Class Acts
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
Top Stories
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses can still apply for Paycheck Protection Plan
Video
Struggling with addiction during the COVID-19 crisis? You’re not alone & help is available
Video
VIDEO: Hospital rules for having a baby during pandemic
Video
VIDEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ferguson
Granny fights off Ferguson, MO carjacker to protect mentally disabled daughter
Witnesses and police have different versions of the latest police shooting in St. Louis County, MO
Surveillance video shows Ferguson shooting suspect with gun
Ferguson placed under state of emergency following weekend shootings
Michael Brown family files $75K civil suit against City of Ferguson and officer who killed him
More Ferguson Headlines
Manhunt underway for shooter of two police officers in Ferguson, MO
Three questioned in shooting of Ferguson cops
Justice report finds systematic discrimination against African Americans in Ferguson
Department of Justice may sue Ferguson Police
Feds not expected to file civil rights charges against Ferguson police officer
Nordstrom fires employee for Facebook post calling for killing of white cops
More violent protests in California as Iran calls for end to US “racist” actions
Obama talks about race relations as new poll shows widening divide
Charles Barkley: We never talk about race until something bad happens
Michael Brown’s stepfather sorry for outburst in Ferguson protests
Latest Weather Forecast
Storms possible this weekend
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women