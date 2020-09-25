Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Weather Wiz Wednesday
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
No Wait Traffic
High Water Areas
check your flight
News
Local
Where’s Maggie
Texas
Border Report
Destination Texas
Health
Fitness Friday
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
It’s Fall Y’all! Have some festive fun at Dewberry Farm
Video
International Observe the Moon Night
Multiple I-45 accidents delay commuters Friday morning
Video
Richmond baby hears mother’s voice for first time with priceless reaction
Video
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Hankison
Q&A: What exactly were the results of Breonna Taylor investigation?
It’s Fall Y’all! Have some festive fun at Dewberry Farm
Video
International Observe the Moon Night
Multiple I-45 accidents delay commuters Friday morning
Video
Richmond baby hears mother’s voice for first time with priceless reaction
Video
3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
Q&A: What exactly were the results of Breonna Taylor investigation?
FOLLOW CW39
Two Cold Fronts Coming
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
Don't Miss
It’s Fall Y’all! Have some festive fun at Dewberry Farm
Video
‘Steptember’ challenge encourages you to move together for cerebral palsy
Video
Houston Botanic Garden Opens
Video
Improving Indoor Air tips from HVAC experts
Video
New app called Uproad lets you pay Texas tolls with your phone
Video
Honoring our local heroes on 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance
Video
Houston’s climate brings threat of mold
Video