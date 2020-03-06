Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Youtubers trick Carole Baskin into giving first on-camera interview since ‘Tiger King’
Video
Top Stories
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman is engaged
Top Stories
Floridians use seaweed to ensure social distancing on beach
Video
Illinois man who delivered handmade crosses to mass shooting sites dies from cancer
Video
Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
Video
Hot & Sunny
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
City still mourning loss of officer killed in chopper crash
Video
Top Stories
Hot & Sunny
Video
Top Stories
Bling face masks made in Houston
Video
How hair salons prepare to reopen
Video
HPD Homicide investigating chopper crash that killed Tactical Officer Jason Knox
Galveston Beaches, Parks, Attractions Reopen As Stay-at-Home Mandates Lifted
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
jason knox
City still mourning loss of officer killed in chopper crash
Video
LATEST VIDEO
Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - HPD Helicopter Crash Investigation
Video
Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Monday Weather
Video
Morning Dose, Sharron Melton - Bling Mask by iDesign713
Video
Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - How Hair Salons Plan To Reopen
Video
Galveston Island reopens
Video
More Video
Latest Weather Forecast
Hot & Sunny
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women
Don't Miss
Happy Friday Car: Teachers and staff caravan through town surprising students at home
Video
Mom Movement to collect morale-boosting items for COVID ICU nurses & doctors
Video
The Art House: West U Family turns house into public art project pre-demolition
Video
Heights shop prepares to reopen for customers on May 1st
Video
Gardening during quarantine tips and tricks
Video
Puzzles for Potential: Big Brothers Big Sisters has missing “piece” to mentor kids during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Houston Grand Opera’s granted PPP loan to continue sewing masks for local hospitals & Women’s Center
Video