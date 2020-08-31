Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
No Wait Traffic
Houston Airport Systems
High Water Areas
Hurricane Laura
News
Local
Texas
Border Report
Destination Texas
Health
Fitness Friday
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
Wednesday drawing is largest Lotto Texas jackpot in a decade
Top Stories
Summer Outdoor Hazards
Video
Custom tricycle stolen from 12-year-old Michigan boy with special needs
Video
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
peak moon
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Wednesday drawing is largest Lotto Texas jackpot in a decade
Summer Outdoor Hazards
Video
Custom tricycle stolen from 12-year-old Michigan boy with special needs
Video
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video
MONDAY HEAT ADVISORY
Video
FOLLOW CW39
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Don't Miss
Summer Outdoor Hazards
Video
Harvey’s Aftermath: Family still working to rebuild three years later
Video
Houston Happenings
Video
How to prepare your home for a hurricane
Video
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Staying healthy during a pandemic
Video
Lots of Safe Space: Space Center Houston is open with new attractions
Video
10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest
Video