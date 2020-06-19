Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Top Stories
POLL: City of El Paso to require businesses to enforce face-coverings
Top Stories
Lost Colony of Roanoke found, book says
Video
Autopsy: 11-year-old boy died of forced water intoxication, parents face murder charges
Video
People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally
Video
George Floyd mural in Brownsville vandalized
Gallery
Newsfeed Now
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
Father’s Day “Dad-Bod-Blaster” Workout
Video
Top Stories
‘Dope Active Father’: Local dad’s mission to change views of fatherhood
Video
Top Stories
Congress demands transparency on PPP loans
Video
What’s next for DACA after today’s Supreme Court ruling?
Video
Sen. Capito, Republicans welcome discussion around police reform; Democrats wary of results
Video
Congress set to debate qualified immunity as part of police reform
Video
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
FREE COVID-19 Testing
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Contests
Entertainment
Search
Search
Search
PRESIDENTTRUMP
People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LOCAL VIDEO
Father's Day "Dad-Bod-Blaster" Workout
Video
Tulsa prepares for Trump rally on Saturday
Video
More Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
Rainy Father's Day
Say goodbye to low humidity
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
‘Dope Active Father’: Local dad’s mission to change views of fatherhood
Video
Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale
Video
Emancipation Park’s “We Are Juneteenth” virtual celebration
Video
Veteran brothers invent the Milspin no touch key to combat COVID-19
Video
16-yr-old Sugar Land girl writes song for healthcare workers on the front lines
Video
Where do we go from here? How to heal in a hurt world
Video
Acronym to help you HEAL in a hurt world
Video