Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Weather Wiz Wednesday
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
No Wait Traffic
High Water Areas
check your flight
News
Border Report
Coronavirus
D.C. Bureau
Destination Texas
Entertainment
Fitness Friday
FREE COVID-19 Testing
Health
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local
Mystery Wire
National
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Politics
School Districts
Sports
Technology
Texas
Veterans Voices
Where’s Maggie
Top Stories
Mystery Wire: Exclusive interview with TV legend Anthony Zuiker
Video
State of Texas: Lawmakers weigh ‘solutions’ proposed for education equity during pandemic
Video
Millions qualify for free monthly cell phone service. Are you one of them?
Video
Houston BBWAA announces 2020 award winners
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
Shows
About KIAH
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
railroad crossings
Harris County leads the state in number of railroad incidents
Video
State of Texas: Lawmakers weigh ‘solutions’ proposed for education equity during pandemic
Video
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
Video
For some, the deadline to register to vote has arrived
FOLLOW CW39
Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger's First Day With CW39 Houston
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
Don't Miss
It’s Fall Y’all! Have some festive fun at Dewberry Farm
Video
‘Steptember’ challenge encourages you to move together for cerebral palsy
Video
Houston Botanic Garden Opens
Video
Improving Indoor Air tips from HVAC experts
Video
New app called Uproad lets you pay Texas tolls with your phone
Video
Honoring our local heroes on 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance
Video
Houston’s climate brings threat of mold
Video