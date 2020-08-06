Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
Watch today’s show!
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
News
Local
Morning Dose
Texas
Health
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Top Stories
Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus
Top Stories
Oklahoma woman participates in COVID-19 trial so she can hug her grandchildren again
Video
Report: Twitter bans Trump campaign from tweeting over COVID misinformation
Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
Video
Traffic
High Water Areas
Weather
Hurricane Season
CW39 WEATHER RADAR
Warnings
Closures
Sports
Shows
School Districts
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
spacecraft
Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong
Video
TOP VIDEO
Stimulus Stalls at White House as Deaths Pile Up In Texas
Video
JIF offering sugar free peanut butter
Video
Virgin Galactic Reveals New Supersonic Jet
Video
Texas Senator Cruz Defends Austin Protesters
Video
Church Camp Tops 90 COVID cases
Video
Detecting child abuse as kids learn from home
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
20% Chance of Storms
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Houston Happenings: Wed. Aug. 5th
Video
Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades
Video
Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic
Video
Dine in or Take Out for Houston Restaurant Weeks
Video
YMCA Operation Backpack: Looking to help 30,000 local school kids
Video
YMCA’s Operation Backpack goes virtual
Video
Three Little Pitties Rescue
Video