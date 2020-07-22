Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
Health
Sports
Politics
Mystery Wire
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Border Report
Top Stories
Recent Milby HS graduate paints mural to honor Vanessa Guillen
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston in the Montrose
Video
Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled
Video
Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
Video
Traffic
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
Fitness Friday
Top Stories
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston in the Montrose
Video
Top Stories
Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled
Video
Top Stories
11-yr-old’s nonprofit ‘Lily’s Toy Box’ gives free toys to kids struggling during COVID-19
Video
WEATHER ALERT – Possible Tropical Depression
Video
Facebook’s labels on candidate posts spawn confusion
Some Americans Are Getting More Money From Unemployment Than They Were From Their Jobs
Video
Shows
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
ELECTION RESULTS
Food Truck Friday
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Search
Search
Search
Stillhouse Hollow Lake
Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month
TOP VIDEO
Houston Happenings: Tuesday, July 21st
Video
I-45 at North Beltway
Video
Tropical Depression?
Video
Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19
Video
PT 2: Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19
Video
Sports with Hannah Trippett
Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Tropical Wave
Tropical Wave
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
11-yr-old’s nonprofit ‘Lily’s Toy Box’ gives free toys to kids struggling during COVID-19
Video
Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19
Video
Local 10-year-old girl makes final round in 2020 Braille Challenge
Video
Mom fought COVID-19, now fighting to make her daughter’s birthday wish come true
Video
Lowriders helping make teen’s birthday wish come true, during COVID-19
Video
Hitched at Hope Farms: Urban farm debuts as wedding venue amid pandemic
Video
The Summer of Road Trips: Safety check list before you hit the road
Video