Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
Health
Sports
Politics
National
Entertainment
Border Report
Top Stories
Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
Video
Top Stories
Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states
Austin’s top doctor says he’ll recommend city shut down soon if changes aren’t made now
Video
LIVE STREAM: Mayor Turner update on COVID-19 local response
Destination Texas: A Third Generation Tradition
Video
Newsfeed Now
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Top Stories
Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
Video
Top Stories
Austin’s top doctor says he’ll recommend city shut down soon if changes aren’t made now
Video
Top Stories
Destination Texas: A Third Generation Tradition
Video
FREE MASKS: Get tested, get a mask
Video
Time-lapse video shows about 12% of people wearing masks on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard
Video
Parking Lot Social: 5 nights of drive-in fun rolls into Houston
Video
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
FREE COVID-19 Testing
Food Truck Friday
The Art Spot
Search
Search
Search
the body shop
Post Quarantine Workout
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
TOP VIDEO
COVID-19 Still poses a serious threat to the U.S.
Video
MLB to return for 2020 season
Video
More Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Wet Wednesday
Wet Wednesday
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Parking Lot Social: 5 nights of drive-in fun rolls into Houston
Video
Mastrantos serves meals to over 3,000 seniors
Video
‘Dope Active Father’: Local dad’s mission to change views of fatherhood
Video
Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale
Video
Emancipation Park’s “We Are Juneteenth” virtual celebration
Video
Veteran brothers invent the Milspin no touch key to combat COVID-19
Video
16-yr-old Sugar Land girl writes song for healthcare workers on the front lines
Video