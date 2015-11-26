Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Switzerland’s Matterhorn lit up with American flag, messages of hope during coronavirus crisis
Top Stories
Watch: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
Video
Top Stories
Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 18-19
Video
ALBUM: Dr. Dre re-releases “The Chronic” for 4/20 – Hear here!
Trump says he’ll deliver West Point graduation speech to socially distanced crowd
Video
Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Class Acts
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Watch: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
Top Stories
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Small businesses can still apply for Paycheck Protection Plan
Video
Struggling with addiction during the COVID-19 crisis? You’re not alone & help is available
Video
VIDEO: Hospital rules for having a baby during pandemic
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
UH
UH’s Hall of Fame basketball coach Guy Lewis dies at 93
Latest Weather Forecast
Storms possible this weekend
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women