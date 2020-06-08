Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Latinos find common ground with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement
Video
Top Stories
County Judge Declares Tuesday, June 9th ‘George Perry Floyd, Jr. Day’ in Harris County
Top Stories
ICE: Hunger strike brought on by ‘coercion’ from outside parties, detainee threats
Hanover man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
Woman verbally attacks mother as 8-year-old sobs at California BLM protest, video shows
Video
A man put a cell phone charger up his penis — it got stuck in his bladder and had to be removed by surgeons
Gallery
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Extended Interview with Pastors of George Floyd Funeral
Video
Top Stories
George Floyd Final Farewell
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free
Houston’s top baker competition takes deeper meaning amid Black Lives Matter movement
Video
How to prepare for Hurricane Season amid Covid-19
Video
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
UNFAIRLY
George Floyd Final Farewell
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LOCAL VIDEO
What you need to know ahead of attending George Floyd's memorial service
Video
George Floyd's Final Farewell
Video
HPD Chief Acevedo
Video
Houston Comes Together for George Floyd Memorial
Video
Friends Remember George Floyd
Video
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D) at George Floyd Visitation
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
More Weather
Don't Miss
George Floyd Final Farewell
Video
In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes
Video
How to prepare for Hurricane Season amid Covid-19
Video
COVID-19 clean, disinfect & re-open battle plan
Video
Children’s Museum Houston reopens Friday, one of first in the nation
Video
Senior Spotlight: Kinder HSPVA showcases Class of 2020 virtually
Video
Houston Zoo reopens to public Wednesday with new safety protocols
Video