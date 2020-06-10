Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
PlayStation 5 Revealed – New Games and Hardware
Video
Top Stories
Dow Down As Coronavirus Cases Climb
Top Stories
One-night Garth Brooks concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country
Houston Officials Announce COVID-19 “Public Threat Level System”
Smithsonian collecting protest signs as artifacts
IRS reminder: File now, choose direct deposit or schedule tax payments electronically before the July 15 deadline
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
PlayStation 5 Revealed – New Games and Hardware
Video
Top Stories
US hits more than 2 million coronavirus cases as expert warns deaths will nearly double by September
Top Stories
George Floyd Funeral Artist
Video
Another 1.5 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week
George Floyd’s brother pleads with Washington lawmakers: ‘I am here to ask you to make it stop’
Video
‘Stop the pain,’ a brother of George Floyd tells Congress
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
visual artist
George Floyd Funeral Artist
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LOCAL VIDEO
Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel
Video
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A
Video
Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved
Video
Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips
Video
CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral
Video
In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes
Video
More Video
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
Latest Weather Report
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
More Weather
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
During COVID-19 stay-at-home order local family loses everything in fire
Video
COVID Candids: Photographer shoots free socially distant portraits for her community
Video
FULL VIDEOS: George Floyd Funeral
Video
Everything you need to know about George Floyd’s Houston funeral today
Video
George Floyd Final Farewell
Video
In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes
Video
How to prepare for Hurricane Season amid Covid-19
Video