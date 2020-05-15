Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Severe weather resources on standby
Video
Top Stories
Technology can check for illness by scanning your face
Video
Top Stories
Uber, Lyft to require masks
Video
CDC issues new alert to doctors about a mysterious illness linked to coronavirus in kids
Video
Austin-based company delivering medical marijuana to patients in Houston
Video
Man wears KKK hood into Colorado grocery store
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
The Art Spot May 15
Video
Top Stories
Austin-based company delivering medical marijuana to patients in Houston
Video
Top Stories
Fitness Friday with Lindsey Day
Video
Drive-in theater makes comeback during pandemic
Video
Flash Flood Watch
Video
One of HISD’s teachers of the year donates check to help pay her student’s rent
Video
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
voice.
One of HISD’s teachers of the year donates check to help pay her student’s rent
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LATEST VIDEO
Morning Dose - The Art Spot
Video
Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Medical Cannabis Provided During Pandemic
Video
Morning Dose - Fitness Friday with Lindsey Day
Video
Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Drive-In Movies Comeback
Video
Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Rainy Weekend Ahead
Video
HISD set to discuss plans for 2020-2021 school year, high school graduation
Video
More Video
Latest Weather Forecast
Severe weather resources on standby
Video
More Weather
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
One of HISD’s teachers of the year donates check to help pay her student’s rent
Video
Local high school students start grocery delivery service for elderly
Video
Local company producing medical face masks with reusable filters & giving back
Video
Local doctor uses clear face masks to help her patients with hearing-loss
Video
Texas Strong: Local photographer captures first responders fighting coronavirus
Video
Old-Fashioned Family Fun: Spring restaurant adds drive-in theater during COVID-19
Video
Goode Co. tests every employee for COVID-19 before returning to work
Video