Texas Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING TO HOST EXCLUSIVE STATEWIDE LIVE TELECAST OF DEBATE BETWEEN JOHN CORNYN AND MJ HEGAR FOR THE U.S. STATES SENATE SEAT FROM TEXAS ON OCTOBER 9 AT 7 P.M.

Nexstar Broadcasting announced it will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from Texas, incumbent Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and former Air Force helicopter pilot, MJ Hegar. “U.S. Senate Debate – Texas” will take place on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. CT, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, TX, and be telecast throughout the state.

The debate will be moderated by KXAN-TV news anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer, Gromer Jeffers, Jr., who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state The candidates will be asked for their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to reportit@kxan.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

The U.S. Senate debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: