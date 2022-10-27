HOUSTON (KIAH) Not much time left till Halloween, so if you’re still thinking about what to be, here is a little inspiration from pop culture that People suggests…

1. Eddie Munson from “Stranger Things”. All you’ll need is a Hellfire Club shirt, a denim vest, and a pair of ripped jeans.

2. Rooster from “Top Gun: Maverick”. That’s Miles Teller’s character. All you need are aviator sunglasses and a fake mustache.

3. Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Especially after Sebastian Stan and Lily James’ portrayals on “Pam & Tommy”.

4. Jupe Park from “Nope”. That’s Steven Yeun’s character. You’ll need a white cowboy hat, a red blazer, and a white button-up.

5. Rhaenyra Targaryen from “House of the Dragon”. You can reuse your Daenerys wig from 2019!

6. The Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange from “Doctor Strange 2”.

7. The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus 2”.

8. Jane Foster from “Thor: Love and Thunder”. That’s Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor.

9. A “League of Their Own” player. You could use the uniform from the movie, or the version from the Amazon series.

10. Harry Styles in his sparkly jumpsuit from Coachella. But honestly, you could use any of his eccentric outfits as inspo.