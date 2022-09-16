HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Fire Department responded to a reported apartment on fire overnight.

Crews arrived just after 11 p.m. last night, in the 3500 Woodchase Drive and found heavy fire coming from a common attic. The fire was upgraded to a 2-11, doubling crew response and they were able to get the fire out.

Everyone inside got out safely. There were no injuries reported among residents or firefighters.

It is unclear how many units were destroyed. Officials said that it appears that at least 12 units suffered damage .

HFD arson is investigating the cause. The cause is still unknown.