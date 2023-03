HOUSTON (KIAH) A grandmother said she’s relieved to finally have some closure about her granddaughter who was missing and presumed dead for five months.

Local authorities confirm the remains found in Pasadena’s Vince Bayou last week were those of 2-year-old-Nadia Lee. She was been seen since October.

That’s when her mother Nancy Reed was found strangled in a hotel room in Clear Lake. Jyron lee, Reed’s common-law husband and Nadia’s father, was charged in both of their murders.