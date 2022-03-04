HOUSTON (KIAH) Are you are scrolling through social media and think most of your friends are probably nuts? Now there may be proof! A new study from Dartmouth University is releasing information about the latest in machine learning using artificial intelligence (A.I.). A.I. is learning to diagnose mental illness just by reading what you write on social media.

If you only judged people based on their Facebook posts, you would probably think everyone was a narcissistic PSYCHO. So this should be interesting.

The research team at Dartmouth has been training A.I. to analyze posts from Reddit, and predict whether people might have an “emotional disorder” or not. It doesn’t care about the specific content in your post. It only looks at the emotions behind what you’re saying, and analyzes patterns from the person posting the information.

It also doesn’t just look for psychotic behavior. The main goal is to see if it can spot subtle signs of things like depression and bipolar disorder.