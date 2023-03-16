The Houston Police Department is searching for two year old Joshua Saldana Hernandez. Joshua was last seen Wednesday, March 15th 2023 at approximately 8:19 P M with his mother, Jennifer Hernandez.

The pair were last seen walking away from the 3600 block of Wood Chase, Houston, TX 77042. Joshua was last seen wearing a red tee and blue jeans. Jennifer Hernandez was last seen wearing a black top and black pants. Houston Police believes Joshua is in danger.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.