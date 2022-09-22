Your local Red Cross always invited Houstonians to get involved in order to save lives during local emergency events and in preparation for disaster relief. Other times of the year, help is also needed.

The goal is to better understand all opportunities to help and volunteer any way you can. COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR BRITTNEY ROCHELL

CPR knowledge is an asset and can be helpful in case of an emergency or anytime. At Red Cross in Houston you can learn for FREE so you can help deliver lifesaving care to someone until professional responders arrives.

Red Cross in Houston. Photo credit: CW39 Houston

If you’re in search for a new career or a career change, you can meet local Red Cross hiring managers here in Houston who can boost your experience and skillset. They offer a variety of career opportunities and are currently recruiting leadership team members. Find now if you are ready to join their team.

Red Cross also offers an opportunity to help our service members. Putting together care packages for service members is another opportunity for you to join the Red Cross. teams help pack toads with important items that will be shift shipped overseas to currently deployed military service members.

Red Cross in Houston. Photo credit: CW39 Houston