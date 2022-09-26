HOUSTON (CW39) The Puranik Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Houston, is accepting applications for its Global Service Leadership Internship Program for the next generation of innovators.

The Puranik Foundation launched The Energy Project in December 2021, in partnership with HISD’s Energy Institute High School (EIHS), Rice University Energy Association and CleanTech Clubs, Stanford University Professor Ariel Raz, Junior Achievement, and TXRX Labs.

The Energy Project offers high school students the opportunity to impact the future of sustainability by creating alternative innovations to benefit Houston, by problem-solving local energy challenges.

Puranik Foundation invites high school students ages 14-18 to apply and participate in The Energy Project by the deadline of November 1, 2022. To provide educational opportunities that open minds, stimulate holistic perspectives, and inspire transformation, The Energy Project will begin on December 2, 2022, with a student and parent orientation, and conclude in April 2023.

During the internship program, students will form teams to work together to design innovative alternative energy approaches to sustaining areas in solar, wind, agriculture, building materials, water purification, and biofuel. The project will cover a four-pillar curriculum that includes design thinking, alternative energy 101, an integrative approach with leadership training, and entrepreneurship and business plan pitches preparing students for a promising future.

To enhance their long-term educational and professional future students will attend field trips and mentor sessions. During spring break, from March 10-19, 2023, students will participate in a 10-day residential prototyping workshop at TXRX makerspace lab.

Following a five-week business plan development, students will have the opportunity to pitch their innovation and showcase their team project at the Lotus Innovation Awards Gala on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Post Oak Hotel. During the evening, Puranik Foundation will announce

The Energy Project team winner and award a $15,000 grant for the implementation of the unique prototype For more information about The Energy Project and Puranik Foundation, visit here. To apply for The Energy Internship, complete and submit the online form here.

About the Puranik Foundation 501(c)(3) The Puranik Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Houston that owns and operates the Vision International Learning Center, a school in Pune, India. The Foundation believes in providing educational opportunities that open minds, stimulate holistic perspectives, and inspire transformation. Seated on 27 acres of sustainable land, the school provides private education to underserved children grades K-12 at no cost. Housing and meals throughout the week along with a curriculum enriched with nature exploration, mindfulness practices, critical thinking exercises, and leadership training are included. The Puranik Foundation was founded 21 years ago and is the corporate social responsibility arm of Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) a global design and manufacturer of flow equipment valves for the oil and gas business. Twice a year high school, college students, as well as teachers, professors and mindfulness practitioners from around the world are invited to visit the campus to participate in one of three week-long Global Service Leadership Programs hosted by the Foundation. For more information, visit here.

