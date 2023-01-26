HOUSTON (KIAH) This Saturday, Trees For Houston in partnership with One Tree Planted and Harris County Precinct 1 will provide 300 volunteers to plant over 200 native trees along the Bayou at Hutcheson Park in Harris County Precinct 1.

Trees For Houston is one of the region’s leading tree advocates and Precinct 1, under Commissioner Ellis, leads the way in developing flood plain land for public recreation and parks. General volunteers will plant over 200 trees in a variety of sizes and species at Hutcheson Park in support of the Precinct 1’s mission to provide well-maintained inclusive parks and public spaces for constituents.

Our mission is much broader than tree planting. We expand awareness of the critical role that trees play in our community and the environment. Barry Ward, Executive Director, Trees for Houston.

More about Trees for Houston

Our mission is to plant, protect, and promote trees throughout the greater Houston area. Founded in 1983, and as we approach our 40th anniversary, we have planted more than 700,000 trees to benefit the Houston community. Trees clean the air, mitigate run off, cool the surroundings, and beautify our neighborhoods.