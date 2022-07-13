HOUSTON (CW39) According to iSeeCars’ newest study, used car prices rose 16.9 percent nationally in May as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry. This is down from a 23.9 percent increase in April and marks the fourth straight month of used car price declines.

After analyzing 2.0 million used car sales in May, iSeeCars found that used car prices increased 14.2% or $4,323 in Houston over last year.

Here are the cars with the greatest year-over-year price increases in Houston: