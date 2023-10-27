HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s rich musical tapestry has seen the rise of many prodigious talents, but few shine as brightly as Avery Davis. Born and raised in Houston, Avery’s multifaceted prowess in the music industry has set him apart. He is a music producer, singer-songwriter, and an adept multi-instrumentalist. His forays into the world of electronic synth pop, presented under the act “-Us.,” have garnered widespread attention and acclaim. Avery’s sound can best be described as a harmonious blend of dance, R&B, and electro-pop.

What’s truly impressive about Avery’s work, especially under “-Us.,” is the depth of personal involvement in every track. He doesn’t just produce or sing; he plays every instrument and lends his voice to all the vocals. This dedication to his craft has been recognized with accolades, including the prestigious Houston Press Music Award.

Listeners have been graced with several covers and remixes from Avery, but it’s his original works that have truly resonated. Tracks like “V.XXVII.IX,” the 2017 hit “Contact,” and 2020’s “It All Comes Back” showcase the unique and enthralling essence of Avery’s musical style.

But “-Us.” is not the only platform where Avery’s talents shine. He’s also been seen playing drums for acclaimed acts such as Wild Moccasins, Christopher Seymore, and Wrestlers. In fact, Avery recently played drums with Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge, a venue where they perform every Tuesday. Fans will be thrilled to know that a grand Halloween celebration is slated for the upcoming Tuesday at the same location.

Avery along with bandmates Corbin Dallas, Boat, Just Will and Motai release their newest album, “Happiness, Sadness, Etc.” today and can be found at twentyelevenmusic.com

For those eager to catch him live, there’s good news. Avery will be performing this Friday at Two Headed Dog, sharing the stage with Cory Cross from Ft. Worth. Following this, he’s off to DFW for some weekend shows.

Avery Davis’s incredible journey from a Houston-born musician to a multi-dimensional music artist is truly inspirational. As he continues to evolve and push the boundaries of his artistry, Houston can proudly claim him as one of its finest.