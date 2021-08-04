BACK TO SCHOOL: 2021-2022 Free Meals for YES Prep Students

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) YES Prep Public Schools announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

Please see more details in the attached media release including all qualifying YES Prep campuses.

YES Prep is committed to ensuring that all students are ready to learn by having access to nutritious and appealing school meals.

