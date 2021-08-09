Aldine ISD to Host Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic August 16

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Aldine ISD has partnered with Custom Care Pharmacy, Texas Patient Care Services, Community Health Choice, and Harris Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer) for Aldine ISD students, staff and community ages 12 and up.

This vaccine event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at M. O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Rd. This opportunity is for students ages 12 and up, staff members and the community who have not previously been vaccinated and would like to be. Parents will need to be present with students under the age of 18 to consent. 

Please register using the link below. There is a language selection at the bottom right of the screen: 

Back to School Vaccination Event August 16th at M.O. Campbell – Custom Care Pharmacy (ccarerx.com)

Please have your ID badge (students and staff), other appropriate ID and your insurance card if available at the time of the appointment.  A birth certificate, social security card/number, insurance card or a school shot record will be required for proof of age for students under age 18.  Each child must be registered individually.

