Back to School: Aldine ISD is ready for a great year and can’t wait for excited students to learn

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Aldine ISD is over the moon as the new school year starts up! Teachers and staff are beyond thrilled to see their students in person once again. At the same time, the district is doing all it can, to keep everyone safe.

Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD is doing a lot to help its students and families succeed. On its website, it provides tons of resources to get your day and school year started on the right foot. Just click onto Aldine ISD here for more information.

Aldine ISD

And with a new school, also comes start times, that many may have forgotten about. Here’s a break down for you to refer to as well, throughout the new school year.

ALDINE ISD FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Davis Senior High School – 8:45 A.M.
12525 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77067
Superintendent Visiting Classrooms
Abel Garza is the point of contact: 832-226-7142

La Promesa (NEW SCHOOL OPENING) – 9:15 A.M.
*Come up West Rd. Turn left on Airline Entrance of Campus is closest to Mustang Statue
11101 Airline Dr., 77037

In the 2021-2022 school year, La Promesa will only serve ninth graders
Honduras, El Salvador, Mxico, Cuba, Guatemala, Argentina, and Venezuela
Teachers are also diverse, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Honduras — most are bilingual

Leticia Fehling is the point of contact: 713-726-6959

Stehlik Elementary – 10 A.M.
400 West Rd., 77038
Superintendent Visiting Classrooms
Valonia is the point of contact: 281-684-5366

Carver High School – 10:45 – 11:00 a.m.
21005 Victory St.
Superintendent Visiting Classrooms
Leticia is the point of contact – 713-726-6959

Stovall Primary – 11:30 a.m.
3025 Ellington, 77088
Superintendent Visiting Classrooms
Abel Garza is the point of contact: 832-226-7142

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss