Back to School: Aldine ISD is ready for a great year and can’t wait for excited students to learn

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Aldine ISD is over the moon as the new school year starts up! Teachers and staff are beyond thrilled to see their students in person once again. At the same time, the district is doing all it can, to keep everyone safe.

Aldine ISD is doing a lot to help its students and families succeed. On its website, it provides tons of resources to get your day and school year started on the right foot. Just click onto Aldine ISD here for more information.

And with a new school, also comes start times, that many may have forgotten about. Here’s a break down for you to refer to as well, throughout the new school year.

ALDINE ISD FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Davis Senior High School – 8:45 A.M.

12525 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77067

Superintendent Visiting Classrooms

Abel Garza is the point of contact: 832-226-7142

La Promesa (NEW SCHOOL OPENING) – 9:15 A.M.

*Come up West Rd. Turn left on Airline Entrance of Campus is closest to Mustang Statue

11101 Airline Dr., 77037

In the 2021-2022 school year, La Promesa will only serve ninth graders

Honduras, El Salvador, Mxico, Cuba, Guatemala, Argentina, and Venezuela

Teachers are also diverse, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Honduras — most are bilingual

Leticia Fehling is the point of contact: 713-726-6959

Stehlik Elementary – 10 A.M.

400 West Rd., 77038

Superintendent Visiting Classrooms

Valonia is the point of contact: 281-684-5366

Carver High School – 10:45 – 11:00 a.m.

21005 Victory St.

Superintendent Visiting Classrooms

Leticia is the point of contact – 713-726-6959

Stovall Primary – 11:30 a.m.

3025 Ellington, 77088

Superintendent Visiting Classrooms

Abel Garza is the point of contact: 832-226-7142