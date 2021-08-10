Back To School: As HISD Weighs Mask Mandate, Students, Parents and Teachers Demand School Safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The CDC, local and state public health officials, and the entire medical community have made it clear: mask mandates help keep our kids, our co-workers, and our communities safe.

But instead of listening to public health experts, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency are playing politics with our children’s lives and blocking districts from taking common-sense measures to keep kids safe.

Last week, unions representing tens of thousands of teachers and support staff from across the Gulf Coast issued a joint letter to area school district trustees and superintendents calling on them to follow public health guidance and immediately issue mandates to keep our schools safe.

On Wednesday, parents, teachers, support staff, and students will come together to call on Houston Independent School District and all other Gulf Coast school districts to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health agencies to keep schools safe, including by issuing mandates for the wearing of masks in all schools, buses, and district facilities by students, staff, parents, and visitors.

WHAT: Press Conference Demanding Safety in Houston-area School Districts

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11th | 10:30am

WHERE: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center | 4400 W 18th St. Houston TX 77092

Students who fear for their safety in schools without adequate safety measures in place

Parents of students who will be endangered by the lack of public safety measures

Andy Dewey Houston Federation of Teachers

Candis Houston Aldine American Federation of Teachers

Hany Khalil Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation

Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation US Representative Al Green