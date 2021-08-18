Back to school commute: Where to watch out for school zones Wednesday

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Kids all over Houston are continuing to head back into the classroom. On Wednesday, August 18, we have six area school districts celebrating their first day of school.

Katy, Klein, Pearland, Sealy, the rest of La Porte, and Alvin (6th & 9th) ISD’s are all starting the 2021-2022 school year today. Be mindful of this when heading out on the roads. The school year hasn’t looked normal since March of 2020, meaning you might see more (or less) traffic in your neighborhood, depending on who is going into the classroom and who is staying virtual.

Traffic anchor, Hannah Trippett, goes over some of the areas where you should make sure your following the school zone laws, including the speed limit, putting your phone away, and looking out for the crossing guard.

You can also check out this article for more school zone safety tips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

School districts heading back to school, August 18, 2021

Houston weather, Fred, Grace for August 18, 2021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss