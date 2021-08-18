Back to school commute: Where to watch out for school zones Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Kids all over Houston are continuing to head back into the classroom. On Wednesday, August 18, we have six area school districts celebrating their first day of school.

Katy, Klein, Pearland, Sealy, the rest of La Porte, and Alvin (6th & 9th) ISD’s are all starting the 2021-2022 school year today. Be mindful of this when heading out on the roads. The school year hasn’t looked normal since March of 2020, meaning you might see more (or less) traffic in your neighborhood, depending on who is going into the classroom and who is staying virtual.

Traffic anchor, Hannah Trippett, goes over some of the areas where you should make sure your following the school zone laws, including the speed limit, putting your phone away, and looking out for the crossing guard.

You can also check out this article for more school zone safety tips.