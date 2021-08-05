BACK TO SCHOOL: FREE Food, books, school supplies, and chance to Win $100 gift cards at Back to School Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) Mark your calendar! The Alliance is partnering with PlazAmericas Mall to host the 14th Annual Back to School Drive on Saturday, August 7th, 2021. The event, sponsored by numerous organizations, supports 3,000 students and their families.

This event is considered the largest community service project of the year for the Alliance, providing school supplies for kids from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Families who attend can pick up school supplies, and books. 1000 food boxes will also be supplied by the Houston Food Bank and so much more.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Children’s Immunizations: Houston Health Department will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to any community member ages 12 and up. Registration is available at: Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Registration. Texas Children’s Hospitals will offer free children’s immunizations, with pre-registration required by calling 832-824-6355.

Raffle Giveaways – Families will have a chance to enter a raffle to win $100 gift cards and a brand new HP laptop

The Alliance and PlazAmericas 14th Annual Back to School Drive

What: School supply distribution, community vendors, giveaways, food boxes, COVID-19 vaccines and children’s immunizations

When: Saturday, August 7th, starting at 9:30am

(School supply assembly at the mall, Friday, August 6th, 12pm-5pm)

Where: PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036

Who: Families with school-age children, corporate and nonprofit vendors, health vendors, community volunteers, Elected officials

No registration is required. All are welcome.



Amazon will serve as the Title Sponsor for the event. The Amazon team will be onsite to provide resources and giveaways to the students and families in attendance Additional sponsors and partners include: Southwest Management District, Telemundo Houston, Filipino Young Professionals, Amerigroup, Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston, Adriatico & Yun Brokerage Services, Mexican American Bar Association of Houston, Texas Southern University TRIO Educational Opportunity Center, Bo’s Place, Greater Houston Dental Society, Legacy Community Health, Lone Star Legal Aid, Curiosity Cruiser, Harris County Elections Administrator, United Against Human Trafficking, BakerRipley, Etoile Academy, Hope Clinic, United Way 211, SignatureCare Emergency, Molina Healthcare, and Memorial Hermann Nurse Line.



The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for refugees, immigrants, and underserved residents to achieve their goals for self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life.