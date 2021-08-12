Back to School: Harmony Schools Offering Remote Classes Due to COVID

HOUSTON (CW39) Harmony Public Schools will offer a TEA-approved “remote conferencing” option that will allow students a limited ability to attend classes from home if they are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19, or in a COVID-19 high-risk group.



Per TEA requirement, the total amount of time for remote instruction may not exceed more than 20 instructional days for the entire 2021-22 school year. In order to be eligible, students must meet certain criteria.



Harmony Public Schools is also announcing a new update regarding contact tracing and reporting of potential COVID-19 cases on campuses. School officials will continue to implement the following measures if a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19:



· Inform parents if a child or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom



· Conduct contact tracing to determine the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools



· Provide transparency to the public by continuing to update HPS’ COVID-19 “case count” dashboard



· Continue to work with local pharmacies and community health organizations to host on-campus vaccination clinics for staff members and eligible students age 12 and older

Parents can find more information at www.harmonytx.org