Back to School: Harmony Schools Offering Remote Classes Due to COVID

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON (CW39) Harmony Public Schools will offer a TEA-approved “remote conferencing” option that will allow students a limited ability to attend classes from home if they are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19, or in a COVID-19 high-risk group.

Per TEA requirement, the total amount of time for remote instruction may not exceed more than 20 instructional days for the entire 2021-22 school year. In order to be eligible, students must meet certain criteria.

Harmony Public Schools is also announcing a new update regarding contact tracing and reporting of potential COVID-19 cases on campuses. School officials will continue to implement the following measures if a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19:

·       Inform parents if a child or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom

·       Conduct contact tracing to determine the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools

·       Provide transparency to the public by continuing to update HPS’ COVID-19 “case count” dashboard

·       Continue to work with local pharmacies and community health organizations to host on-campus vaccination clinics for staff members and eligible students age 12 and older 

Parents can find more information at www.harmonytx.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight through Aug. 13 - Star Harvey

BACK TO SCHOOL | Giveaway events start TODAY through Sunday

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss