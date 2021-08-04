BACK TO SCHOOL: HCDE releases comprehensive 2021-2022 school calendar for 25 Harris county districts

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Key dates for the 2021-2022 school year for all 25 school districts in Harris County are available on the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) comprehensive school district calendar.

The comprehensive calendar can be downloaded from bit.ly/HCDESchoolDistrictsCalendar.

Harris County Department of Education compiles the calendar each year, which includes the school year’s holidays and beginning and end dates for multiple districts.

Thanksgiving break will be observed by all districts Nov. 22-26.

break will be observed by all districts Nov. 22-26. Winter break begins Dec. 20 in all districts except for Stafford Municipal School District, which begins Dec. 17.

begins Dec. 20 in all districts except for Stafford Municipal School District, which begins Dec. 17. Most districts return to school by Jan. 3.

by Jan. 3. Most districts will observe spring break March 14-18.

March 14-18. All districts will be off for Easter break on April 15.

break on April 15. Staff workdays and other holidays differ. Districts begin wrapping up the year May 24-June 7.

Complete calendars from each district may also be found by clicking on the districts’ tabs at hcde-texas.org/district-calendars.

Note : HCDE provides the compilation of district calendars as a public service. We are not responsible for changes in district calendars. Please consult your local school district for additional details concerning holidays/staff workdays, etc.