BACK TO SCHOOL: Helping foster youth get ready for a new school year
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is teaming up with America’s Angels Foster and Adoption Agency and the Sathya Sai International Organization to host a back-to-school event for families within the foster care system.
The community partners are providing 30 foster youth with new shoes and backpacks. Providing new shoes to a child in care can help eliminate bullying, give the child a sense of pride and help them walk into the new school year with confidence.
The Back-to-School event is happening on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at America’s Angels Foster and Adoption Agency, located at 14741 Pebble Bend Drive.