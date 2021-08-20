Back to School: Historic Houston Church hosting a FREE school supply drive

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s that time of year! Kids already at school or getting ready to start, anticipating the excitement that is to come. It’s even more important for children, because they’ll be doing class in person once again. But, going to school without school supplies is a hard way to start the school year. One Houston church hopes to change that.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Houston is hosting a Back to School Drive Saturday, August 20, at the church, located at 500 Clay Street. It takes place from 10am to 2pm. The church will distribute FREE backpacks and school supplies to children and families at Antioch Park, right next door to the church. Also, Pfizer Vaccines will be administered by the Houston Health Department to anyone 12 years old and up. Masks will also be required and will be available at this event.

“The pandemic has created difficult circumstances for so many families and Antioch is ensuring that we do all that we can to provide necessary resources to help. We are immensely grateful to our community partners for joining us in providing school supplies and vaccines to our neighbors”. Pastor Lou McElroy

Interim Pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Houston

Community partners include the 4th Ward Health and Recreation Center for Youth, the Houston Health Department, Houston Endowment, Houston Freedmen s Town Conservancy, Freedmen s Town Association, Freedmen s Town Preservation Coalition, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, History Through the Lens, Freedmen s Town Coalition of Pastoral Healers, Freedmen s Town Farmer s Market, Freedmen s Town Bike Tour, The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women s Clubs, and The Houston Sun.

About Antioch Missionary Baptist Church:

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Downtown Houston was founded, with assistance by the First Baptist Church and missionaries, in January 1866 by a small group of former slaves seven months after slaves were freed in Texas. Since its inception, Antioch and its people have committed to the mission of being faithful to God in their living, giving, and witnessing with the primary aim to recover the lost, reach for the fallen, and rejoice with the saints while being Christ-like in integrity, mutual respect, and loyalty.