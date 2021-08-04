BACK TO SCHOOL: Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills Encourage Tax Free, Back to School Shopping

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Families and educators are invited to take advantage of back to school savings at the Houston Premium Outlets during tax-free weekend. A one-stop shop for back to school needs, Houston Premium Outlets has an unmatched lineup of clothing, footwear and technology retailers offering everything needed to return to the classroom.

What qualifies for Tax-Free Weekend purchases

Shoppers can purchase back to school necessities without paying sales tax on qualifying items in accordance with the Texas sales tax holiday. The 3-day sales tax break begins on Friday, August 6 and ends on Sunday, August 8. During this period, retailers will not be required to collect state and local sales use tax on most footwear, clothing, backpacks and school supplies priced less than $100.

Retailers are offering special back to school discounts and in-store events. Click here for a complete list of deals and events.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

