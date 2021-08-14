Back to School: Lone Star College Ready for Students face to face

HOUSTON (CW39) Many students are asking what they need to do after postponing college last year. The good news is those who decided to take a gap year last fall still have time to enroll at Lone Star College before the next school year starts.

“We know the last year has been incredibly difficult for our students and our community. That`s why we are working hard to meet the needs of our students, be it in the classroom, online or a combination of both.” Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor.

Working to bridge the digital divide, LSC has developed LSC TechConnect, a program which connects students with resources such as tech devices available for long-term checkout, software and training on how to use the equipment.

LSC students can checkout an Apple iPad bundle which includes a keyboard, pencil and case, or an HP Windows laptop. Students with their own equipment can also download the latest software at no extra cost. Find out more at LoneStar.edu/TechConnect.

Campuses are fully open and ready to help prospective students explore course and transfer options with advisors and financial aid experts. LSC continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask while on campus and to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Lone Star College is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure students have the tools necessary to be successful,” said Head.

Data shows that workers who have higher levels of education typically earn more and have lower rates of unemployment compared with workers who have less education. Visit LoneStar.edu to take that next step to a brighter future.