Back To School: NAACP Houston branch speaks, and local minority leaders ask districts to mandate masks for local students

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The government’s order is a death sentence, is what the NAACP Houston branch is saying this morning. The Greater Houston Coalition is standing along with the NAACP to deliver a message to superintendents.

“We’re in a crisis and it’s a death warrant he has for minorities,” said Johnny N. Mata is the Presiding Officer of the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice and the former Texas state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

This, as the Houston Independent School District prepares to vote on the mask mandate TODAY.

Fort Bend ISD made the mask mandate for schools official Wednesday.