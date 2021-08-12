Back To School: NAACP Houston branch speaks, and local minority leaders ask districts to mandate masks for local students

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The government’s order is a death sentence, is what the NAACP Houston branch is saying this morning. The Greater Houston Coalition is standing along with the NAACP to deliver a message to superintendents.

“We’re in a crisis and it’s a death warrant he has for minorities,” said Johnny N. Mata is the Presiding Officer of the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice and the former Texas state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

This, as the Houston Independent School District prepares to vote on the mask mandate TODAY.

Fort Bend ISD made the mask mandate for schools official Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CW39 FULL "WALKER" Interview of Alex Meneses with Sharron Melton

"Walker" star Alex Meneses - Sharron Melton

7day and national heat

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight through Aug. 13 - Star Harvey

BACK TO SCHOOL | Giveaway events start TODAY through Sunday

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss