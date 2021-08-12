Back to School: Safety tips for drivers in school zones

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The new school year is here for many across Houston! With kids going back into the classroom, safety on the roads is a top priority. Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public of steps they can take to keep students and staff members safe. This includes slowing down in school zones, staying off cell phones and being aware at all times while around school buses.

“Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools. I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day.” Steven McCraw, DPS Director

Here are some tips from Texas DPS to remember before you hit the road:

Give students extra room and don`t assume they are paying attention to traffic. Students are frequently distracted by mobile devices or listening on electronic devices and may not be paying attention to their surroundings.

Don’t block a crosswalk when stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Follow the directions of school crossing guards.

Watch for children on bicycles traveling to and from schools.

Be careful around railroad crossings. School buses are legally required to stop at them.

Other rules to remember about driving around a school are fines up to $1,250 for illegally passing a bus. For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver license to be suspended for up to six months. A ticket for this offense cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes someone serious bodily injury.

Remember to always obey speed limits and traffic laws all throughout the school year.