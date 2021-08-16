Back to School: Spring Branch ISD says masks remain optional on it campuses

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As Spring Branch ISD begins a new school year today, August 16, the district says masks and face coverings remain optional for students, staff, and visitors, but are strongly recommended as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The district says until the court issues a ruling that clears up the conflict between Governor Abbott’s executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks and the orders by local health authorities requiring masks, individuals may choose to wear a mask or face covering at any Spring Branch ISD campus, facility, and on buses.

Spring Branch will continue to update their website and inform families of any court rulings that change the district’s current reopening plan.