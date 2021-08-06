BACK TO SCHOOL: Spring Branch ISD to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Spring Branch ISD will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 12 and up on August 14 and again August 21.

The events will be held in partnership with the City of Houston and Harris County health departments, which will provide the vaccines and the staff to administer them.

The clinics will be held at Hollibrook, Spring Branch, Pine Shadows and Meadow Wood elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 14 and again on August 21, for students ages 12 and up to receive their first shots of the vaccine. Students will need to return to the same campuses on September 4 or September 11 to receive the second dose.

Spring Branch ISD students ages 12 and up from any school in the district can go to any of the four elementary schools listed to receive the vaccines.

Locations and times for the first-dose vaccination clinics at Spring Branch ISD:

  • Hollibrook Elementary School, August 14 and August 21, 9:00-1:00. (3602 Hollister St. Houston, TX 77080)
  • Spring Branch Elementary School, August 14 and August 21, 9:00-1:00.  (1700 Campbell Rd. Houston, TX 77080)
  • Pine Shadows Elementary School, August 14 and August 21, 9:00-1:00. (9900 Neuens Road Houston, TX 77080)
  • Meadow Wood Elementary School, August 14 and August 21, 9:00-1:00.  (14230 Memorial Dr Houston, TX 77079)

