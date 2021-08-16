Back To School: They’re prepped and ready at all YES: Prep Public Schools for today’s first day of school

HOUSTON (CW39) On this Monday, August 16, the bells are ringing to usher in a new school year for all YES Prep Public Schools! Focused on helping every student on their path to college and careers of their choice, YES Prep Public Schools is getting things started on this first day of school, by serve more than 17,000 students across 23 schools.

And as kids get their masks and backpacks ready for their first day of school, YES Prep Public Schools has new back-to-school updates for thousands of families:

Masks and laptops for every student on campus

YES Prep is highly encouraging the use of masks in all schools and facilities, whether individuals are vaccinated or not, and will have masks available for every student.

Every student will get a free device and access to a new online platform to help teachers accelerate learning, monitor academic progress, and quickly adjust instruction to student needs.

COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other healthcare and mental health support will be provided on campus through Legacy Clinics and other partners. YES Prep staff will continue working around the clock and are keeping COVID-19 prevention measures to help campuses remain as safe as possible during the ongoing pandemic.

YES Prep campuses are tuition-free to all children with no special requirements for admission. In addition to a rigorous education from caring teachers and staff, YES Prep campuses provide free meals; laptops; transportation; special education; English-language learning; healthcare and mental health support services; athletics and fine arts and more. Some YES Prep schools still have spots open for new students in certain grades and use a random, automated lottery when there are more students interested in attending than available classroom space.

There’s also brand new schools too. YES Prep North Forest Elementary and YES Prep Southside Elementary welcoming hundreds of students in Pre-K thru 2nd grads for the first time. Spots are also still available for certain grades. For more information, check out YES Prep Public Schools.