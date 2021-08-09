Back To School: Tomball ISD to Offer FREE Meals for ALL Students in 2021-22

TOMBALL, Texas (KIAH) Tomball ISD is excited to share that it will offer FREE meals every school day to ALL enrolled students, regardless of eligibility for the 2021-22 school year.

The traditional Free or Reduced-price Meal Application will not be required to receive free meals. However, the district will need a Household Income Survey Form submitted to ensure educational funding continues. The Household Income Survey Form is in place of the Free and Reduced-price Meal Application as part of the online registration process.

Tomball ISD will offer a la carte choices to purchase. Money may be deposited into student accounts with cash, check, or online at www.schoolcafe.com.

Each TISD student is provided a student ID number and badge when enrolled in the district. This number also serves as their meal account number. Students are required to use their ID number/badge for every cafeteria transaction. By using their student number/badge, our system will capture all the account’s activity, allowing parents to view the items purchased.

Tomball ISD Child Nutrition Department is extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to provide nutritious meals for each child and play an active role in their daily nutrition

For more information on Tomball ISD Child Nutrition, please visit: https://www.tomballisd.net/apps/pages/child-nutrition.

ABOUT TOMBALL ISD

Tomball ISD educates students to become responsible, productive citizens by providing innovative, individually rigorous, and personally valuable educational experiences. Founded in 1908, Tomball ISD now encompasses 83 square miles in northwest Harris County and southwest Montgomery County, and is located approximately 30 miles from downtown Houston. The district currently educates over 19,000 students at 21 campuses with its 22nd campus scheduled to open in August 2021.