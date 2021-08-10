Brand new YES Prep Southside Elementary and YES Prep North Forest Elementary schools to welcome students

YES Prep Public Schools expanding to support more students as families seek accelerated learning, social-emotional services to help students recover from COVID-19 impact

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) YES Prep Public Schools is expanding and welcoming hundreds of new students, many of whom have learned virtually for over a year, at newly opened YES Prep Southside Elementary and YES Prep North Forest Elementary this school year.

The new campuses will ring their school bells for the first time on Monday, Aug. 16. The schools will open to an inaugural pre-Kindergarten through second grade classes and grow students into grades 3-5 in subsequent years.

“Our teachers and staff have heard the concerns of families in the Southside and North Forest communities about their children’s grade-level performance and other significant impacts from COVID-19,” YES Prep Public Schools CEO Mark DiBella said. “We are eager to warmly welcome students and their families to our newest schools dedicated to providing a fun and inspiring environment with accelerated learning, caring support systems, and whatever children may need to recover from this crisis and thrive.”

Focused on supporting every student on their path to college and careers of their choice, YES Prep Public Schools serves more than 15,000 students across 23 campuses. Nationally recognized YES Prep schools are tuition-free to all children with no special requirements for admittance. In addition to a rigorous education from caring teachers and staff, YES Prep campuses provide free meals; technology devices; transportation; special education, English-language learning, healthcare and mental health support services; athletics and fine arts; and more.

More information for families seeking an elementary school choice is available at https://www.yesprep.org/schools/elementary.