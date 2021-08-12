Brenham ISD “Back-to-School Resource Fair” Friday the 13th

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Brenham ISD is hosting its first “Back-to-School Resource Fair” to kick start the new school year!  It’s happening Friday, August 13th,  2021 at the Community Ed Building on 1301 S. Market St. from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.  There will be free haircuts for BISD students, along with free shoes (limited quantity), vision screenings, community resources and vendors.  The event also features a bounce for the kiddos to enjoy and the first 125 attendees will get to chill out with a free Kona Ice!   

Back To School

Last school year, Brenham ISD says they noticed some of their students had shoes with holes in them or were just too old.  The district says childhood should be a carefree time, and students should not have to worry about the necessities, but some are facing those unfortunate situations.  Brenham ISD hopes the “Back-to-School Resource Fair” will help those students start the school year with confidence in a new pair of shoes.  They say this community event was made possible thanks to their community partners Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant, Evvaylois School of Beauty, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Hometown, Citizens State Bank, BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative, Walking By Faith, Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant, Pioneer Mercantile and Smokehouse, and many others who pitched in.  Due to a limited number of shoes, Brenham ISD says only some students will receive shoes.  For more information visit the Brenham ISD website.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CW39 FULL "WALKER" Interview of Alex Meneses with Sharron Melton

"Walker" star Alex Meneses - Sharron Melton

7day and national heat

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight through Aug. 13 - Star Harvey

BACK TO SCHOOL | Giveaway events start TODAY through Sunday

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

Don't Miss