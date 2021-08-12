Brenham ISD “Back-to-School Resource Fair” Friday the 13th

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Brenham ISD is hosting its first “Back-to-School Resource Fair” to kick start the new school year! It’s happening Friday, August 13th, 2021 at the Community Ed Building on 1301 S. Market St. from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be free haircuts for BISD students, along with free shoes (limited quantity), vision screenings, community resources and vendors. The event also features a bounce for the kiddos to enjoy and the first 125 attendees will get to chill out with a free Kona Ice!

Last school year, Brenham ISD says they noticed some of their students had shoes with holes in them or were just too old. The district says childhood should be a carefree time, and students should not have to worry about the necessities, but some are facing those unfortunate situations. Brenham ISD hopes the “Back-to-School Resource Fair” will help those students start the school year with confidence in a new pair of shoes. They say this community event was made possible thanks to their community partners Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant, Evvaylois School of Beauty, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Hometown, Citizens State Bank, BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative, Walking By Faith, Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant, Pioneer Mercantile and Smokehouse, and many others who pitched in. Due to a limited number of shoes, Brenham ISD says only some students will receive shoes. For more information visit the Brenham ISD website.